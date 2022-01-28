First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

First Bank has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get First Bank alerts:

FRBA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,062. The company has a market cap of $270.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.