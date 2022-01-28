First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Robert R. Hoppe Purchases 20 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Robert R. Hoppe purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $785.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,708.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $19.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $750.66. The company had a trading volume of 201,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $840.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $591.52 and a 1-year high of $947.71.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.
FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
