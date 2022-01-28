First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Robert R. Hoppe Purchases 20 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Director Robert R. Hoppe purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $785.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,708.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $19.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $750.66. The company had a trading volume of 201,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $840.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $591.52 and a 1-year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

