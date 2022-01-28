First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $15.63 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $19.40 on Friday, hitting $750.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $836.80. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $591.52 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

