First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 51.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 676,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

