First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283,770 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of First Hawaiian worth $65,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

