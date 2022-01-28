First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.36. 15,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

