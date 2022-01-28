First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.09% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $227,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

FIBK stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

