First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.