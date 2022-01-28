First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

First Merchants stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. 11,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,604. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

