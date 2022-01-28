First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

FMBH stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.