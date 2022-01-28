First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Holdings Boosted by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the period. First National comprises 4.5% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 7.87% of First National worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First National by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in First National by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in First National by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 316,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in First National by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 223,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,735 shares during the period. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First National stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.52. First National Co. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 25.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

