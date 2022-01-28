First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%.
Shares of FLIC stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,837. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $489.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
About First of Long Island
The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.
