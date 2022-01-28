First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Shares of FLIC stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,837. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $489.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.