First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 68,708 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 591.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,708 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,268 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

