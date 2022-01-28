First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Continental Resources by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Continental Resources by 240.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

