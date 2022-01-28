First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $265.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.85. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $215.37 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.40.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

