First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $98.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

