First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,531 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

