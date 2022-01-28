First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,100 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $82,373,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 173.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,474,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,100 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,446,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,174,906 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

