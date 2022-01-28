First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Henry Schein by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

