First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 866.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after purchasing an additional 762,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,158,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

JBHT stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

