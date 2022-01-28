First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.