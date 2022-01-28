First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 39,605 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,732. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

