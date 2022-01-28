First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PPL by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 63.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 31.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in PPL by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PPL by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,512,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,607,000 after buying an additional 672,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

