First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

