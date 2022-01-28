First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,513 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $159.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.17. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $176.59.

