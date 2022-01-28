First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,249 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trex by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.82.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

