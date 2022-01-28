First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 747 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,903,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $276.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $247.33 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.66.

