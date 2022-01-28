First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 915 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $320.75 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.19 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

