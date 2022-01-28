First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 436,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 252,147 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 352,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

