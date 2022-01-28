First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,169 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,726 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Yelp worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $295,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Yelp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $135,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yelp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $97,543,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yelp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Yelp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $62,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

