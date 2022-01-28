First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $78.57 and a one year high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

