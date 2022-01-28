First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,443 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $763,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $149,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,478 shares of company stock worth $10,289,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $111.18 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 383.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

