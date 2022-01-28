First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $199.28 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

