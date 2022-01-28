First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FFA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

