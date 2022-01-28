First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Update

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXE opened at $25.84 on Friday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,841,000.

