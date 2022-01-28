First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLN opened at $17.39 on Friday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter.

