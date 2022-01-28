First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.82 and last traded at $58.22. 15,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 30,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.