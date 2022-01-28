First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Shares Down 2.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) shares were down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $46.26. Approximately 37,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 53,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.36.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.