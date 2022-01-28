First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.65 and last traded at $51.80. 481,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 514,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93.

