First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.57. 2,036,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,315,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.