First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 209,395.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,798 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.63% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

