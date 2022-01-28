First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 468.6% in January

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 468.6% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.
