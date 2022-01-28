First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 468.6% in January

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 468.6% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter worth $102,000.

