First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.46 and last traded at $71.46. 353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.24.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.