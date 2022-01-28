First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 266,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 481,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.