First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Shares Up 2%

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) by 2,079.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

