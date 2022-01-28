First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX opened at $98.80 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.55.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

