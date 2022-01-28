First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 242,113 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 320,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 123,960 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

FIW stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.49. 1,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.