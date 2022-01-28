First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

MYFW traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $32.00. 452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.03. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 3,568 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $105,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $102,035.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,789 shares of company stock valued at $773,240. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Western Financial stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of First Western Financial worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.