FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

