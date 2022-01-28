FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in FirstService by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in FirstService by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $134.18 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.